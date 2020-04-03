Police Search for Suspect in West Windsor Assault 

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted two women in west Windsor.

It happened in the 3500 block of Sandwich Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Windsor Police Service

Police say a woman was withdrawing money from an ATM inside a convenience store when a man allegedly "approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately" then fled on foot.

According to police, the woman then went to a nearby home where the same man passed by on the sidewalk.

Investigators say the woman then confronted the man and he allegedly assaulted her again; another woman attempted to help but was also assaulted.

Police say the man then fled the area again.

One of the women was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.



The man is described as 35 to 45 years old, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, with a medium to slender build, yellow stained teeth, and a short salt and pepper beard and mustache.



Police say he was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie under a blue winter jacket, dark jeans and dark running shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.