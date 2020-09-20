Police Search for Suspect in West-Windsor Attack

Police are asking the public's help identifying a suspect in an attack on Windsor, Ont.'s west end.

Windsor Police Service says it happened on Huron Church near Girardot Street on Sept. 2.

According to police, the victim was stuck in traffic when a man approached their vehicle with a baseball bat on foot at around 3 p.m.

The man threatened the victim before damaging the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.