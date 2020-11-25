Police Search for Suspects in Storage Unit Thefts

Police are searching for a truck suspected to be involved in thefts from a storage facility in Windsor.

Windsor police say a dark coloured truck pulled up to a storage facility in the 3000 block of Marentette Avenue around 12 a.m. on Nov. 7.

According to the release, two people from the truck entered the facility, broke into several units and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of stolen property.

Investigators are looking for a dark coloured Ford F350 with a two-tone quad cab, dual rear tires and roof lights above the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.