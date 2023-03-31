Police search for two suspects responsible for armed robbery
The Windsor Police Service's Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects responsible for an armed robbery.
On Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a grocery store in the 2700 block of Tecumseh Road West following a report of a robbery.
Two male suspects entered the store and loaded a bag with alcohol.
When the two men were confronted by staff, they assaulted an employee and threatened them with a knife.
They then fled the store westbound along Tecumseh Road.
The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'10'', with a medium build and a moustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a ski mask, a white baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and a blue backpack.
The second suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'10'', with a medium build and glasses. At the time of the incident, he wore a red baseball hat, a dark jacket, grey pants, and winter boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).