Police Search for 'Vehicle of Interest' in LaSalle Shooting Investigation

LaSalle Police Service is looking for a "vehicle of interest" in a shooting investigation that sent a man to hospital.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Eastborne Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. According to police, a man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown if a vehicle near the scene was involved in the shooting, but investigators are asking for the public's help tracking it down.

Police are looking for a black mid-size car with a loud exhaust and a burnt out passenger-side headlight. Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to write down the licence plate if possible and contact police or Crime Stoppers anonomously with a location.

LaSalle police doesn't want the public to approach the vehicle as the occupants could be armed and dangerous.