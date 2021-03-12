Police Search for 'Vehicles of Interest' in West-Windsor Shooting

Police are looking to the public for help after a shots fired incident in west Windsor.

According to Windsor Police Service (WPS), officers were called to the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road at 12:20 a.m. Friday after gunshots were heard in the area.

Police say the Forensic Identification Unit was called in and located several shell casings nearby, but no one was hurt.

The Major Crimes Unit says white male was seen running from the area who may have been in possession of a firearm. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants, according to police.

Investigators are also looking for two, "vehicles of interest."

A dark coloured sedan was seen leaving area of the shooting on South Street heading towards Sandwich Street.

Police say a black vehicle, last seen heading down Bloomfield Road towards Prince Road, is also being sought in the investigation.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking residents to check surveillance footage in the area near the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.