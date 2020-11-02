Police Search for Weapon After Weekend Stabbing

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate a stabbing that sent one person to hospital.

Police say officers were called to a local hospital around 1am on Sunday for a report of a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

According to police, officers then attended the area of Erie Street West and Dougall Avenue.

Police say several people were seen in the area and it was reported there was an altercation involving several parties prior to the incident which investigators believe is related to the stabbing.

The area was contained and officers canvassed for possible video surveillance.

Officers also searched for a weapon but one was not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.