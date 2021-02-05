iHeartRadio
Police Search Ridgetown Motel Room

Chatham-Kent police have charged three people after executing a search warrant at a Ridgetown motel.

According to police, the search warrant was executed last Friday for a specific room at the motel.

Police say suspected cocaine along with a Winchester .22 caliber rifle with loaded magazine, ammunition, a digital scale and two cell phones were seized.

Two men and one woman between the ages of 31 and 47-years-old are facing drug and firearm related charges.

One man is from Ridgetown, the other is from Chatham.

The woman is from Blenheim.

