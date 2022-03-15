Police searching for a Windsor woman last seen in November

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit is asking for any information that could help them locate a Windsor woman.

Police say Krystine Scott was reported missing by family and friends who are concerned as she has not been seen since the end of the November.

Although Scott is known to live a transient lifestyle, it is out of character for her to not be seen or heard from for this amount of time.

The 29-year-old is described as white, 5'0" tall, slender build, approximately 90 lbs., blonde hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo of a butterfly on her upper back. It should be noted that her hair colour and style may have been changed since she was last seen.

Anyone who believes they have seen Krystine Scott is asked to contact police.

Picture of her can be viewed at AM800 CKLW dot com.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

