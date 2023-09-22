Police searching for arson suspect after retail clothing rack intentionally set on fire

Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an arson investigation.

Back on September 13 around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a department store in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. after police say an individual intentionally lit a rack of clothing on fire.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, with no physical injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, approximately 6’4, slender build, brown hair, and a clean-shaven face.

At the time of the incident, police say he wore dark blue jeans, a zip-up sweater with white detailing along the sleeves, a black ball cap with lime green decals, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.