Police Searching for Suspect After Cyclist Hit in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect after a cyclist was hit in Wallaceburg.

The crash occurred Friday night at around 6:30pm on Dufferin Ave in the area of the Big Chief Drive-In.

According to police, the cyclist was struck by a vehicle and sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.