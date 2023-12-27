iHeartRadio
Police searching for two suspects after Boxing Day armed robbery 


Two suspects are being sought by Windsor police following an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo supplied)

Two suspects are being sought by Windsor police following an armed robbery at a convenience store on Dec. 26.

Shortly after 4 a.m., two masked suspects entered a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street. 

One of the suspects allegedly brandished a gun and ordered the clerk to open the register. 

Police say the suspects stole money, cigarettes, and food items before fleeing the scene. 

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

