Police searching for two suspects after Boxing Day armed robbery 

Two suspects are being sought by Windsor police following an armed robbery at a convenience store on Dec. 26.

Shortly after 4 a.m., two masked suspects entered a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street.

One of the suspects allegedly brandished a gun and ordered the clerk to open the register.

Police say the suspects stole money, cigarettes, and food items before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.