Police searching for Windsor man who allegedly fired a gun at a home

The Windsor Police Service is searching for a suspect who allegedly fired a gun at a home in the city’s east-end.

Investigators are trying to locate David 'Ivan' Trombley, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Feb. 25, police received a report that a 24-year-old man was seen on social media pointing a firearm at a camera.

Through investigation, officers learned that days before this incident, the suspect fired a shot at a home in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road.

This incident was not reported to the police right away and no injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as Trombley, is wanted on charges of possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, discharge of a firearm into a place, careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with a release order, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Police ask if you see him, contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service is searching for a suspect who allegedly fired a gun at a home in the city’s east-end. David 'Ivan' Trombley (pictured above) should be considered armed and dangerous. Feb. 28, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)