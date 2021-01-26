Police Seek Help Locating Wanted Man Known to Frequent Chatham-Kent

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help locating a man known to frequent Chatham-Kent.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Rashane Jarrett is known to spend time in Ajax, Chatham, Oshawa, and Scarborough.

Police say Jarrett is wanted on several drug related charges and for failing to appear in court.

Jarrett is black, 32 years old, stands 5'6" tall and weighs around 150-lbs. Investigators say Jarrett also has a sleeve tattooed on his right arm from his shoulder to his bicep.

Anyone who may have seen Jarrett or has information about his location is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.