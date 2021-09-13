Police seek information in arson investigation in Windsor

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is asking for help as it investigates a suspicious house fire in the city.

Investigators are asking members of the public for any information related to the fire and are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for possible evidence.

Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 10., emergency crews were called to a fire at a home in the 400-block of Caron Avenue.

Investigators determined the fire was suspicious and the area was held as a crime scene.

No injuries were reported, however the home suffered an estimated $110,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.