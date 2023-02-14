Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Police say the gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting three students at Michigan State University was 43-year-old Anthony McRae.

Authorities said Tuesday that five people in critical condition Tuesday are also students.

The shooting began Monday night at an academic building and later moved to the nearby student union.

Police say McRae shot himself miles from campus while being confronted by officers.

Police say they don't know what McRae's motive was. He was not a student or Michigan State employee. He had served probation for a gun violation in 2019.