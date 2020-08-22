Police Seek Public's Help Locating Missing Wheatley Man

Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Wheatley, Ont. man Saturday.

According to OPP, 53-year-old Raymond Damphousse was last seen in Wheatley, Ont. on Aug. 20.

Damphousse is also known to frequent Chatham, Ont. and Lakeshore, Ont.

Police says he has grey-shaggy hair, a black moustache and brown eyes. He stands 5'11" tall with a thin build, weighing165lbs

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a camouflage shirt and camouflage baseball hat driving a white 2007 Chevy Impala.

Police are concerned for Damphousse's safety and are asking anyone who spots someone matching his description to contact them immediately.