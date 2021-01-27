Police Seek Suspects in West-Windsor Assault

Police are looking to the public to help identify suspects in a west-Windsor assault.

Officers were called to a business on Wyandotte Street West near Elm Street for a report of an assault on Nov. 15, 2020.

Windsor Police Service says two male victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries after being attacked by three men.

Investigators identified the suspects involved in the assault using video surveillance that showed they fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300.

The first man is in his 20's, white, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black clothing.

A second suspect is also his 20's, white, with a dark beard, shaved head and receeding hairline. He was last seen topless and was wearing black pants.

The Third suspect was wearing a black shirt over a white long-shirt and was wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonomously.