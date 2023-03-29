Police seek to identify suspect who stole tools from a Windsor business

The Windsor Police Service is asking for help to identify a suspect that broke into a business in South Windsor.

On March 27, at approximately 11 a.m., someone broke into a business in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road W.

The person stole an EGO leaf blower and DeWalt power tools before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male and approximately 25-35 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black jacket, a black toque, and white Nike baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.