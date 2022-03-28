Police seek video evidence in fatal hit and run investigation in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is looking for more information as they investigate a hit and run that claimed the life of a cyclist.

Around 11:45 p.m. on March 25, police were called to the area of Wyandotte Street West near Crawford Avenue for a report of a bicyclist being struck by a motor vehicle.

Police say a red 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with license plates CEMN654 had struck the cyclist and continued southbound on Janette Avenue.

A description of the driver was obtained by police and around 12:30 a.m. on March 26, just 45 minutes later, officers located the driver of the vehicle at an establishment in the 300 block of Mill Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries and would later died in the hospital as a result of the collision.

The Windsor Police Service is actively investigating the incident and is asking anyone with any surveillance cameras or dashcams, to check their footage for any possible evidence.

The request is going out to anyone in the area of Wyandotte Street West between Crawford Avenue and Janette Avenue, in the area southbound on Janette Avenue from Wyandotte Street West and in the area of the 300 block of Mill Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.