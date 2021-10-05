Police seeking more information in shots fired case in Windsor

The public is being asked for help as police investigate a case of shots fired in Windsor.

Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 3, patrol officers went to the 200-block of Tuscarora Street to investigate spent shell casings found on the roadway.

Officers discovered bullet holes on the front of a home and received information from some of the residents in the area that they heard several shots fired around 3 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the shooting.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident and requesting anyone in the area with surveillance cameras or dash-cams to check their footage for possible evidence related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.