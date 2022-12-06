Police seeking public's help as part of arson investigation in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is investigating a fire and is seeking help from the public.

At 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, patrol officers went to a residence in the 2500 block of Venetian Ave. for a report of a vehicle fire.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the fire, however, a vehicle was heavily damaged.

The investigation determined that the fire was suspicious and an arson investigation was launched.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or if you have surveillance/ dashcam footage, please check it for possible evidence from 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 5th to 2 a.m. on Dec. 6., specifically residents in the area of McHugh St., Springhollow St., and Venetian Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.