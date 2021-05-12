iHeartRadio
Police Seeking Public's Help in Identify Woman Found Dead on Windsor's Waterfront

The Windsor Police Service is calling on the public for help in identifying a woman found deceased on the city's waterfront.

Officers were called to Riverside Dr. W. at Crawford Ave on Monday, May 3 at around 6:30am in the morning after the woman's body was discovered by a passersby.

Investigators don't believe the death is suspicious, but are hoping to identify the woman.

She's described as a Black female approximately 40-years-old standing 5'7" with a medium build and black wig.

Anyone with information is urged to call city police or Crime Stoppers.

