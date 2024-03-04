Police seeking suspect in east Windsor robbery

The Windsor Police Service has released a photo of a suspect they're trying to identify in connection to a robbery in the city's east-end.

On Feb. 28, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say the suspect entered the business and demanded the cash from the till.

The employee turned over the money, and the suspect fled the scene.

No one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, 5'9, and approximately 200 pounds.

At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a grey Reebok sweater with a white logo on the front, black pants, a baseball hat, and black shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack with a small red logo.

If you can identify the suspect, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.