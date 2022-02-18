iHeartRadio
Police seize $10,000 worth of fentanyl in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent have taken more than $10,000 worth of fentanyl off the streets.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team executed a search warrant at an address on Mary Street in Chatham on Wednesday.

According to police, fentanyl, Canadian currency, a set of digital scales and packaging materials were seized.

Police have charged a 45-year-old Chatham man and a 29-year-old Chatham woman with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The man is also charged with Fail to Comply with Release Conditions.

