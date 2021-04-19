Police Seize $49K in Drugs and $7K in Cash in Chatham Bust

Three people face charges after more than $49,000 worth of illicit drugs were seized from a home in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent Police Service says officers executed a search warrant at a home on Longwoods Road in around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police found 101 grams of suspected fentanyl, 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 10 Percocet tablets and digital scales in the home.

Investigators says more than $7,000 in Canadian and American cash was also seized.

A 45-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and 36-year-old woman from Chatham are each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking times three.

Police say the accused have been released on a promise to appear in court.