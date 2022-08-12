Police seize $54,000 worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and cocaine

Two city residents have been charged after a drug bust in west Windsor.

According to Windsor police, members of the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation last month (July) into the trafficking of illicit drugs.

Police say during the course of the investigation two suspects and a residence were identified as being involved.

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday (August 10) for a location in the 1900 block of College Avenue.

Police say both suspects were located and arrested without incident.

Officers also discovered a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl (green, blue, pink, purple, coral), and cocaine, with an estimated street value of $54,000.

A 44-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman are facing several charges including Possession for the purpose of trafficking and Fail to comply with release order.