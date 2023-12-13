Police seize $64,000 in illegal drugs in raid on magic mushroom shop in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has charged one person and seized $64,000 in illegal drugs after executing a search warrant at a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

On Dec. 12, at 4 p.m., members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at Fun Guyz, located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During their search, officers located and seized the following:

- 6,060 psilocybin capsules

- 1,954 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms

- 1,215 psilocybin chocolate bars

- 235 grams psilocybin gummies

- 13 grams psilocybin hot chocolate

- 13 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes

- 6 psilocybin vapes

- $1,355 in Canadian currency

- $425 in U.S currency

Fun Guyz, a magic mushroom dispensary on Ouellette Avenue near Park Street West in downtown Windsor, August 2, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rusty Thomson)

A 22-year-old employee, who was on scene at the time, has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

In July and August of 2023, officers executed warrants at this same location, which resulted in the seizure of over $46,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.

Health Canada warns that taking magic mushrooms can cause people to "see, hear or feel things that are not there, or to experience anxiety, fear, nausea and muscle twitches accompanied by increased heart rate and blood pressure."

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

