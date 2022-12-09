Police seize $8,000 in drugs from a Windsor home

The Windsor Police Service has seized over $8,000 in drugs from a home on Erie Street.

The Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at a property in the 1300 block of Erie Street East on Thursday.

During the search, officers seized over $8,000 in cocaine and other illicit drugs, digital scales, brass knuckles and over $3,500 in cash.

A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle was also seized.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with is facing eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unlicenced possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.