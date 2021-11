Provincial police in Essex County continue to investigate after 4000 illegal cannabis plants and roughly 10 pounds of cannabis bud were seized in Kingsville.

Police say a Cannabis Act search warrant was executed on Tuesday at a greenhouse in the 1000 block of Road 2 East.

The Community Street Crime Unit is assisting with the investigation.

There are no other details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.