Police Seize Crossbow in Chatham-Kent Drug Bust

Four people have been charged after Chatham-Kent police executed a search warrant Wednesday night.

According to police, members of the Intelligence Unit and the Critical Incident Response Team executed the warrant at a residence and trailer on Brown Street in Dresden.

Police say $1,500 worth of suspected methamphetamine was seized along with percocets and LSD.

Officers also seized digital scales, a crossbow, ammunition and Canadian currency.

Three men from Dresden, between the ages of 34 and 38 have been charged.

A 27-year-old woman of no fixed address has also been charged.

Charges include drug possession, possession of a crossbow contrary to a prohibition order, possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

All four have been released and will appear in court in September.