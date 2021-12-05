Police seize drugs and a homemade taser in downtown Windsor arrest

One man is facing drug and weapons charges after an arrest in downtown Windsor.

Around 12 p.m. on Dec. 1, members of the Windsor Police Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit were conducting general patrol in the area of Goyeau Street and Park Street East.

Police began investigating after noticing some suspicious behaviour and circumstances.

The officers had an interaction with a person and noticed they were wearing what appeared to be a ballistic vest, and saw a possible weapon under their clothing, what they believed at the time was a firearm inside a holster.

An arrest was made and further investigation resulted in police seizing a quantity of illicit drugs, a quantity of currency, a homemade "taser" style weapon and what appeared to be another firearm.

Officers later determined they were both air soft guns.

A 34-year-old Windsor man is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (air soft gun), carrying a concealed weapon (taser), possession of a prohibited weapon (taser) and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.