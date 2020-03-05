iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Police Seize Drugs and Cash in a Bust in Amherstburg

AM800-News-Windsor-Police-Cruiser-Front-Car

One man has been arrested and charged following a drug bust in Amherstburg.

As a result of an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit, a suspect was arrested around 7:30pm Monday in the 100-block of Sandwich Street South.

Police first located and stopped a vehicle, arresting a suspect. Officer then executed a search warrant at a home on Sandwich Street.

Investigators seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and Canadian currency.

Bailey Sterling, 22, of Amherstburg has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The DIGS Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER