Police Seize Drugs and Cash in a Bust in Amherstburg

One man has been arrested and charged following a drug bust in Amherstburg.

As a result of an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit, a suspect was arrested around 7:30pm Monday in the 100-block of Sandwich Street South.

Police first located and stopped a vehicle, arresting a suspect. Officer then executed a search warrant at a home on Sandwich Street.

Investigators seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and Canadian currency.

Bailey Sterling, 22, of Amherstburg has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The DIGS Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.