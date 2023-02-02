Police seize drugs and charge seven people in Chatham drug investigation
Police in Chatham-Kent have charged seven people after executing a search warrant in Chatham.
According to police, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and the Critical Incident Response Team executed the warrant at a Colborne Street address Tuesday night.
Police say it was part of a drug investigation and seized roughly $9,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, lorazepam and clonazepam.
Officers also seized digital scales, packaging material, cell phones and a large amount of Canadian cash.
Seven people ranging in age from 30-years-old to 57-years-old are facing a number of charges including possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
A man from Windsor is one of the seven charged.