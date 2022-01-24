Police seize drugs and three sawed-off firearms in Chatham-Kent

Five people have been charged after a drug bust in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police say members of the Intelligence Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team and Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant Saturday at a residence on Bluewater Line.

According to police, roughly $3,500 worth of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and lysergic acid was seized.

Police also seized three sawed-off firearms, ammunition, cell phones, digital scales and debit list.

Charges range from possession for the purposes of trafficking, drug possession and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The five people charged are between 31 and 45-years-old.