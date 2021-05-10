Police Seize Drugs and Weapons in Chatham

Police have taken drugs and weapons off the streets in Chatham-Kent.

Officers with Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence executed a search warrant at home in Chatham Friday.

Police say 83 grams of psilocybin or magic mushrooms, 25 grams of MDMA, 23.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 11 oxycodone pills, and 4 hydromorphone capsules were seized.

Officers also located and seized a set of brass knuckles, a conductive energy weapon and a firearm with a silencer.

A 31-year-old man from Chatham faces six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, nine counts of failing to comply with his undertaking and five weapons related charges.

Police says the man remains in custody pending a bail hearing.