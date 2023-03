Police in Chatham-Kent have seized a pellet gun and a firearm after responding to a weapons call.

According to police, officers responded overnight to an address in the area of Orchard Heights for a report of a 78-year-old Chatham man threatening an individual with a firearm.

When officers arrived, they found the man and placed him under arrest.

He is facing several firearm offences.

The man was released and will appear in court next month.