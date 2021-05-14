Police Seize Firearms, 'Homemade Silencer,' in Windsor

Two people face firearms related charges after a bust in the Walkerville area.

Windsor Police Service says the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit identified a pair of suspects in the firearms investigation earlier this month.

Police say a search warrant was executed on a home in the 300 block of Pierre Avenue between Assumption Street and Riverside Drive East Wednesday just after 9 p.m.

Illegal firearms, ammunition, prohibited magazines and a homemade silencer were seized in the raid, according to police.

Windsor police say both suspects were arrested without incident.

A 24-year-old man from Windsor is charged with: two counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized, three counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device, two counts of Careless Storage of Ammunition, 21 counts of Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited, Altered Serial Number on Firearm, and Fail to Comply with a Probation Order.

A 27-year-old woman, also from Windsor, face numerous firearms charges, including: two counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized, three couts of Possession of a Prohibited Device, two counts of Careless Storage of Ammunition, Altered Serial Number on Firearm, and Fail to Comply with a Release Order.