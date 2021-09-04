Police seize guns and $83K in illicit drugs in downtown Windsor

A bust in downtown Windsor has turned up guns and drugs.

Windsor Police Service says the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched the investigation in August.

Investigators were granted a search warrant for a home in the 700 block of Pelissier Street Thursday and officers executed the warrant Friday morning just after midnight.

In total police say $83,000 worth of illicit drugs were seized along with an undisclosed quantity of cash, a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun.

Drugs seized as result of the investigation include:

32.8 grams crystal methamphetamine

153.3 grams fentanyl

169 grams crack cocaine

1.2 grams cocaine

26 Xanax bars

61 - 60 mg morphine tabs

5 - 3 mg hydromorphone capsules

Two men and two young offenders face 20 criminal charges, according to police.

Windsor police say the accused won't be named in order to protect the identity of the young offenders involved in the investigation.