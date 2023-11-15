Police seize loaded sawed-off shotgun in downtown Windsor

Windsor police have arrested five people and seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun after a robbery in downtown Windsor.

According to police, officers were called to the 300-block of Glengarry Avenue near University Avenue East on Sunday for a report of an assault and robbery.

Police say a 30-year-old man told officers he was assaulted and robbed by three men.

Police were able to obtained surveillance images of the suspects and their vehicle and about three hours later, the suspects' vehicle was spotted in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Police say five people inside the vehicle were taken into custody without incident and a loaded sawed-off shotgun was found inside the vehicle.

The five people charged are between the ages of 19-years-old and 28-years-old.

Charges include robbery with violence, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

