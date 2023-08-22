Police seize rifles, ammunition and motorcycle in Chatham-Kent investigation
Provincial police in Chatham-Kent have seized five rifles, approximately 3000 rounds of ammunition and a stolen motorcycle after executing a search warrant in Bothwell.
According to police, the OPP-led Biker Enforcement Unit started an investigation in April into a current member of the Ontario Hells Angels, who is also a former member of the Alberta Hells Angels.
Police say the investigation was related to a stolen motorcycle from Alberta.
A search warrant was executed on August 18 at a home on Zone Road-7 in Bothwell.
Two people were arrested at the scene.
A 60-year-old and a 52-year-old, both from Bothwell have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime-over $5000 and breach of firearms regulations-store firearm or restricted weapon.
