Police seize rifles, ammunition and motorcycle in Chatham-Kent investigation

Provincial police in Chatham-Kent have seized five rifles, approximately 3000 rounds of ammunition and a stolen motorcycle after executing a search warrant in Bothwell.

According to police, the OPP-led Biker Enforcement Unit started an investigation in April into a current member of the Ontario Hells Angels, who is also a former member of the Alberta Hells Angels.

Police say the investigation was related to a stolen motorcycle from Alberta.

A search warrant was executed on August 18 at a home on Zone Road-7 in Bothwell.

Two people were arrested at the scene.

A 60-year-old and a 52-year-old, both from Bothwell have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime-over $5000 and breach of firearms regulations-store firearm or restricted weapon.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police