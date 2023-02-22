Police seize suspected cocaine and cash in Leamington

Provincial police have charged a 54-year-old after executing a search warrant in Leamington.

Police say the warrant was executed on February 17 at a Garrison Avenue address by the Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team members and OPP Canine Services.

According to police, a quantity of suspected cocaine was seized along with and roughly $50,000 in cash.

Police say one person was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.