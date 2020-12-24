Police Seized Firearm and Ammunition in Windsor Arrest

A stolen licence plate investigation resulted in a firearm being seized in Windsor.

According to Windsor police, officers from the Property Crimes Unit located a vehicle using stolen plates in the 1300 block of Ottawa Street Tuesday at around 6 p.m.

Police say a man parked the vehicle and fled the area on foot when he noticed officers nearby — he was arrested after a brief chase.

Investigators found a firearm in his possession and multiple shotgun shells inside the vehicle.

A 46-year-old man from Windsor faces numerous firearm related charges.

Police says the vehicle was recently purchased in a private sale and was still registered to the previous owner.

They're advising the public to confirm the transfer of sale when the transaction takes place — the new owner is required to register the vehicle within six days.