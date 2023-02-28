Police services board meets Friday to discuss stunt driving charge against deputy chief

The Windsor Police Services Board has scheduled an in-camera meeting for this coming Friday where it's expected a stunt driving charge against the acting deputy police chief will be discussed.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive on Tuesday morning that he received information on Monday and would be calling a meeting of the board this week.

Dilkens said "once the board has a chance to discuss the issue, then we'll take whatever action we're required to take."

The release announcing the Friday meeting says "the board will discuss several issues and any public updates will be provided via media statement after the conclusion of the meeting."

On Feb. 25, the Windsor Police Service issued a release to announce the the stunt driving charge against Acting Deputy Chief Jason Crowley.

The release said Crowley was off duty when he was stopped driving 111 km/h at a 70 km/h posted speed in Amherstburg on Jan. 7, 2023.

Crowley was released with no further action and disclosed the incident with Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire.

Chief Bellaire directed the service's Professional Standards Branch to investigate the matter and as a result, Crowley was issued a summons to appear in court for the alleged stunt driving.

The Windsor Police Services Board has scheduled the in-camera meeting for 12 p.m. Friday.