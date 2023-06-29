iHeartRadio
Police services in Windsor and LaSalle conduct 'speed enforcement operation'


AM800-News-Speed-Enforcement-Operation-1-June-2023

A speed enforcement operation in Windsor and LaSalle has resulted in dozens of charges being laid.

Windsor police and LaSalle police teamed up on Wednesday to conduct the operation.

According to a social media post, the operation resulted in 73 enforcement actions.

Photos show a bus driver was nabbed going 93 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone while another driver was caught going 127 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

AM800-News-Speed-Enforcement-Operation-2-June-2023

Photo courtesy: Windsor police

