Police services in Windsor and LaSalle conduct 'speed enforcement operation'

A speed enforcement operation in Windsor and LaSalle has resulted in dozens of charges being laid.

Windsor police and LaSalle police teamed up on Wednesday to conduct the operation.

According to a social media post, the operation resulted in 73 enforcement actions.

Photos show a bus driver was nabbed going 93 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone while another driver was caught going 127 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

Photo courtesy: Windsor police