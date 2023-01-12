Police still searching for missing Kingsville woman

The Ontario Provincial Police Kingsville Detachment is still searching for a missing woman.

Police are attempting to locate 21-year-old Marielle Digweed.

She is described as 5'4'' tall, medium build, shoulder length blonde hair, freckles, and blue eyes.

Officers have investigated tips that have come in from members of the public however have still not been able to locate Digweed.

Family is growing more concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, OPP are asking that you call 1-888-310-1122 immediately.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.