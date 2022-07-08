Police tackle 911 connection issues as Rogers customers report outage

TORONTO - Rogers Communications Inc. has been hit with a widespread network outage that has left many customers without mobile and internet service Friday morning.

Toronto police said the Rogers network is experiencing some technical difficulties.

The force said some people will have trouble connecting and there are some connection problems when calling 911.

Ottawa Police also warned of issues when calling 911.

"If your call fails, please try again, or call from a landline or cellphone with another provider," the force said on Twitter.