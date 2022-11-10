Police thank Good Samaritan for reporting suspected impaired driver

Provincial police in Elgin County are thanking a Good Samaritan.

According to police, an individual reported a suspected impaired driver Wednesday night.

Police say an officer located the vehicle on westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

A 52-year-old from Wheatley is charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood concentration.

The driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven-days.

Police say as a direct result from the Good Samaritan's phone call, officers were able to safely stop the vehicle and take the driver into custody.