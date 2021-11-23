Police to monitor planned protests outside COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Windsor Police Service plans to have a presence at vaccination sites in the city after several social media postings promoting protests against COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

The Windsor Police Twitter account posted a tweet saying "WPS is aware protests are being planned at COVID-19 vaccination sites. There will be police presence to monitor & ensure public safety. A reminder that protesters are required to remain on public property. Hospital operations & public safety cannot be disrupted in any way."

Health Canada recently approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for kids. The public was able to begin booking COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11 as of Tuesday morning with the first appointments scheduled start on Thursday in Windsor.

Constable Darius Goze, Windsor Police Public Information Officer, says public safety is their number one priority.

"We want to make sure our community is safe and we'll be there to make sure and ensure that," he says.