Police trying to identify a suspect after a bank robbery in Windsor


AM800-News-Windsor Police-Bank Robbery-February 23-2023-1

The Windsor Police Service has released images of a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery in South Windsor.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, officers responded to a call about a robbery at a bank in the 4000 block of Walker Road.

Investigators say a lone male suspect walked into the business, approached a teller and produced a note demanding money. 

Once the suspect received money, he fled the scene on foot.  

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, 6’3”, with a thin build, and spoke with a European accent. 

At the time of the incident, he wore a beige winter jacket, dark pants, a black toque and black gloves. He used a black scarf to hide his face.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect (pictured above) in connection to a bank robbery that took place on Feb. 22, 2023, in the 4000 block of Walker Road in Windsor. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

